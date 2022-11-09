Left Menu

Germany blocks Chinese investment in two chipmakers after security concerns: sources

Scholz has pushed through a decision to allow China to buy a minority stake in a terminal in Germany's largest port despite opposition from within his coalition. That decision had sparked an angry response by the foreign ministry, which warned that the investment disproportionately expanded China's strategic influence.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:10 IST
Germany blocks Chinese investment in two chipmakers after security concerns: sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government on Wednesday decided to block prospective Chinese investment in two domestic semiconductor producers, sources told Reuters, after the moves raised national security concerns. The economy ministry had recommended to the cabinet that the government block the Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip factory, saying it would pose a threat to national security.

Berlin blocked the sale to Silex, a Swedish company that is a subsidiary of Chinese group Sai Microelectronics. The government on Wednesday also decided to block a Chinese takeover of ERS Electronic, which is based in the southern state of Bavaria. ERS declined immediate comment and it was not immediately clear which Chinese company wanted to buy the firm.

"The cabinet has decided on the two bans under the Foreign Trade Act," one of the sources said. The decisions come at a time of heightened sensitivity around relations between Berlin and Beijing.

The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited China last week, is trying to balance a push for more access to the Chinese market for European companies while addressing security concerns and moving away from Germany's economic reliance on China. Scholz has pushed through a decision to allow China to buy a minority stake in a terminal in Germany's largest port despite opposition from within his coalition.

That decision had sparked an angry response by the foreign ministry, which warned that the investment disproportionately expanded China's strategic influence. China has previously dismissed such concerns. Scholz has warned of any decoupling from China or de-globalisation in general, while also emphasizing the need for Germany to diversify its Asia trade and take strategic concerns more into account in its business dealings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022