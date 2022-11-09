Left Menu

Money laundering case: HC refuses urgent stay on bail granted to Sanjay Raut; to hear ED plea on Thursday

Raut and another accused Pravin Raut were granted bail by the special court earlier in the day which refused an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate ED seeking the court to stay the effect of the order till Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:33 IST
Money laundering case: HC refuses urgent stay on bail granted to Sanjay Raut; to hear ED plea on Thursday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant any urgent stay on the bail granted to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by a special court in connection with a money laundering case. Raut and another accused Pravin Raut were granted bail by the special court earlier in the day which refused an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the court to stay the effect of the order till Friday. The ED then moved the high court and sought an interim stay on the bail order. A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre refused to grant such an urgent stay noting that it cannot pass such an order when bail is granted, without first hearing both parties.

''I have not even looked at the order. I don't know on what grounds the bail has been granted. I don't know on what grounds you (ED) have challenged the order. How can I grant a stay now without even hearing the parties...even if I have to make a prima facie order now,'' Justice Dangre said.

The bench said it would hear ED's application seeking cancellation of the bail granted on Thursday. ''If after hearing, I pass an order cancelling the bail then the accused persons can be taken back in custody,'' Justice Dangre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022