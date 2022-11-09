Money laundering case: HC refuses urgent stay on bail granted to Sanjay Raut; to hear ED plea on Thursday

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant any urgent stay on the bail granted to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by a special court in connection with a money laundering case. Raut and another accused Pravin Raut were granted bail by the special court earlier in the day which refused an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the court to stay the effect of the order till Friday. The ED then moved the high court and sought an interim stay on the bail order. A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre refused to grant such an urgent stay noting that it cannot pass such an order when bail is granted, without first hearing both parties.

''I have not even looked at the order. I don't know on what grounds the bail has been granted. I don't know on what grounds you (ED) have challenged the order. How can I grant a stay now without even hearing the parties...even if I have to make a prima facie order now,'' Justice Dangre said.

The bench said it would hear ED's application seeking cancellation of the bail granted on Thursday. ''If after hearing, I pass an order cancelling the bail then the accused persons can be taken back in custody,'' Justice Dangre said.

