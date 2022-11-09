Maha govt will request Centre for Mumbai-Birmingham air service: CM

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:50 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the state government will request the Centre to start an air service between Mumbai and Birmingham.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said a delegation led by the Mayor of West Midlands, Andy Street, visited the chief minister at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai.

It was decided at the meeting with the delegation to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for investment and cooperation between the two states, the statement said.

Shinde urged the visitors to explore investment opportunities in the state from West Midlands which has companies like Jaguar, Cadbury, and JCB.

Mayor Street asked Shinde to work on expanding cooperation between the two states for investment to boost employment opportunities.

West Midlands is a hub for electric vehicles and there is an opportunity for investment in Maharashtra, the statement said.

Similarly, if there is a direct flight service from Mumbai to Birmingham, there is a scope for tourism, Street said.

Shinde said the state government will pursue with the Centre to start the direct flight service soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

