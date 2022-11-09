France formally investigates Vinci unit over Qatar labour conditions- rights group

A French judge has put Vinci Construction Grands Projets, a unit of French construction group Vinci, under formal investigation on Wednesday over accusations it had violated the rights of migrant workers in Qatar, Paris-based human rights group Sherpa said on Wednesday.

"We're pleased with the formal investigation," said Sandra Cossart, head of Sherpa France. "The judge is sending a strong signal, as it's the first time that a company is charged on this basis for one of its subsidiaries' activities abroad." The move follow a 2019 complaint filed by two NGOs, Paris-based human rights group Sherpa and the committee against modern slavery (CCEM), alongside 11 people who used to work for Qatari Diar Vinci Construction (QDVC), Vinci's Qatari subsidiary, in which the French company owns a 49% stake.

The two NGOs and former workers' complaint accuses Vinci of "forced labour" and "keeping people in servitude", among other charges. Vinci said through its lawyer Jean-Pierre Versini-Campinchi that it would immediately appeal the decision. The company was not immediately available for comment.

