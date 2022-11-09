Left Menu

France formally investigates Vinci unit over Qatar labour conditions- rights group

Vinci said through its lawyer Jean-Pierre Versini-Campinchi that it would immediately appeal the decision. The company was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:12 IST
France formally investigates Vinci unit over Qatar labour conditions- rights group

A French judge has put Vinci Construction Grands Projets, a unit of French construction group Vinci, under formal investigation on Wednesday over accusations it had violated the rights of migrant workers in Qatar, Paris-based human rights group Sherpa said on Wednesday.

"We're pleased with the formal investigation," said Sandra Cossart, head of Sherpa France. "The judge is sending a strong signal, as it's the first time that a company is charged on this basis for one of its subsidiaries' activities abroad." The move follow a 2019 complaint filed by two NGOs, Paris-based human rights group Sherpa and the committee against modern slavery (CCEM), alongside 11 people who used to work for Qatari Diar Vinci Construction (QDVC), Vinci's Qatari subsidiary, in which the French company owns a 49% stake.

The two NGOs and former workers' complaint accuses Vinci of "forced labour" and "keeping people in servitude", among other charges. Vinci said through its lawyer Jean-Pierre Versini-Campinchi that it would immediately appeal the decision. The company was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022