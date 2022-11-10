Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia orders retreat from Ukrainian city of Kherson in major setback for Moscow

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a significant setback for Moscow and potential turning point in the war. Ukraine reacted with caution to Wednesday's announcement, saying some Russian forces were still in Kherson and additional Russian manpower was being sent to the region.

High-level U.S. delegation visits Havana amid migration crisis

A U.S. government delegation met Cuban officials in Havana on Wednesday to discuss Washington's concerns about irregular migration from the island, marking the highest-level known U.S. visit since the historic rapprochement under former President Barack Obama. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur Jaddou held talks with Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio at the embassy in Havana, and detailed plans to resume "full immigrant visa processing" on Jan. 4. The moves were outlined in September.

Prosecutors to investigate possible perjury charge against German cardinal

German prosecutors are due to investigate whether Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, one of the German Catholic Church's most senior clerics, perjured himself earlier this year in sworn testimony about abuse committed by a now dead priest. The Archbisopric of Cologne confirmed on Wednesday that they had been informed about the planned investigation into Woelki's testimony in August, in which he had denied earlier knowledge of the abuse by priest Winfried Pilz, who died in 2019.

Canada readies new Indo-Pacific strategy amid tense China ties

Canada will soon announce a new Indo-Pacific strategy to challenge China on human rights issues while cooperating with the world's second-biggest economy on climate change and other shared goals, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. Canada sees relations with Indo-Pacific countries as vital to national security as well as its economic and environmental goals, Joly said in Toronto ahead of an official trip to the region.

Biden urges Republicans to work with him as control of U.S. Congress unclear

U.S. Senate control hung in the balance while Republicans moved closer to securing a majority in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, a day after Democrats outperformed expectations and avoided a Republican "red wave" in midterm elections. The Senate contests in Nevada and Arizona, where Democratic incumbents were seeking to hold off Republican challengers, were as yet undecided, with thousands of uncounted ballots that could take days to tally.

Exclusive-EU countries, lawmakers likely to clinch deal next week on satellite internet system, sources say

EU countries and European Parliament lawmakers are likely to reach a deal on a 6-billion-euro ($6 billion) satellite internet system next week, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, driven by the bloc's push to cut its dependency on foreign companies and the Ukraine war. The European Commission announced the initiative to build and operate a satellite internet system in February, part of EU industry chief Thierry Breton's campaign for strategic autonomy.

Show us the money: Developing world at COP27 seeks financing details

Finance took centre stage at the COP27 climate talks on Wednesday, with U.N. experts publishing a list of projects worth $120 billion that investors could back to help poorer countries cut emissions and adapt to the impacts of global warming. A $3 billion water transfer project between Lesotho and Botswana and a $10 million plan to improve the public water system in Mauritius were among dozens of projects listed, including 19 in Africa.

Biden plans to lay out 'red lines,' not make concessions to China's Xi

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia. Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are and resolve areas of conflict, including over self-governed Taiwan.

Biden expects Russia to get more serious about prisoner swap for Griner

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin will be willing to talk more seriously with Washington about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. "My hope is, now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange," Biden told reporters at a press conference.

Iran offers nothing new in latest meeting, UN nuclear watchdog says

The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog on Wednesday said Iran did not offer anything new during a recent meeting in Vienna about its nuclear program, but added that talks would continue in the coming weeks. Tehran had announced on Nov. 2 that it was sending a delegation to Vienna to try to narrow differences with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is trying to keep tabs on Iran’s nuclear activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)