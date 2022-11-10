Left Menu

Lawyer says Egypt prosecutor gives him permission to visit activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah in jail - Twitter

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:39 IST
A member of the defence team of Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah tweeted on Thursday that he had been granted permission by Egypt's state prosecutor to visit him in prison.

Khaled Ali, a member of the defence team, said he was on his way to the prison where Abd el-Fattah is held, after securing permission.

Abd el-Fattah, who has been on hunger strike since April 2, had said he would stop drinking water on Sunday to coincide with the opening of the COP27 climate change talks that Egypt is hosting in Sharm el-Sheikh.

