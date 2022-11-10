A 'Day at Sea': Western Naval Command demonstrates its operational capabilities before lawmakers of Maha

The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy on Thursday demonstrated its operational capabilities during a 'Day at Sea' organised for lawmakers of Maharashtra, a statement by the defence ministry said.

It said that 125 guests, including officials and 25 MLAs, embarked frontline warships of Western Fleet, INS Chennai, INS Visakhapatnam and INS Teg. The programme provided the guests a good opportunity to witness the day-to-day naval operations and life onboard Indian Navy ships.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, state Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari were among the guests.

''The Western Naval Command demonstrated a representation of its operational capabilities during a 'Day at Sea' organised for MPs, MLAs, MLCs and government officials of Maharashtra,'' it said.

The statement said the event was in line with Prime minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating greater sea consciousness amongst all sections of the society, especially in coastal states, it said. The exercises included simulated attack by Fast Attack Craft, an air power demonstration, search and rescue by Chetak helicopters, sonar dunk operation by a Sea King helicopter, underway replenishment and personnel transfer at sea. To expose the dignitaries to all facets of naval operations at sea, a submarine demonstration was also conducted, it said.

Senior officials of the command interacted with all visiting dignitaries and provided them an overview of operations undertaken by the Indian Navy with emphasis on threats and challenges the nation faces in the maritime domain.

''The 'Day at Sea' was intended to provide legislators and government officials an understanding of the crucial role the Navy plays in national security and nation-building, and expose them to the rigours and challenges of a life at sea,'' it added.

