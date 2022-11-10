Left Menu

A 'Day at Sea': Western Naval Command demonstrates its operational capabilities before lawmakers of Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:31 IST
A 'Day at Sea': Western Naval Command demonstrates its operational capabilities before lawmakers of Maha
  • Country:
  • India

The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy on Thursday demonstrated its operational capabilities during a 'Day at Sea' organised for lawmakers of Maharashtra, a statement by the defence ministry said.

It said that 125 guests, including officials and 25 MLAs, embarked frontline warships of Western Fleet, INS Chennai, INS Visakhapatnam and INS Teg. The programme provided the guests a good opportunity to witness the day-to-day naval operations and life onboard Indian Navy ships.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, state Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari were among the guests.

''The Western Naval Command demonstrated a representation of its operational capabilities during a 'Day at Sea' organised for MPs, MLAs, MLCs and government officials of Maharashtra,'' it said.

The statement said the event was in line with Prime minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating greater sea consciousness amongst all sections of the society, especially in coastal states, it said. The exercises included simulated attack by Fast Attack Craft, an air power demonstration, search and rescue by Chetak helicopters, sonar dunk operation by a Sea King helicopter, underway replenishment and personnel transfer at sea. To expose the dignitaries to all facets of naval operations at sea, a submarine demonstration was also conducted, it said.

Senior officials of the command interacted with all visiting dignitaries and provided them an overview of operations undertaken by the Indian Navy with emphasis on threats and challenges the nation faces in the maritime domain.

''The 'Day at Sea' was intended to provide legislators and government officials an understanding of the crucial role the Navy plays in national security and nation-building, and expose them to the rigours and challenges of a life at sea,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022