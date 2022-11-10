U.S. announces new military aid package for Ukraine
The White House announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday that will include air defense systems.
Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the package includes "important air defense contributions" such as missiles for Hawk air defense systems as well as U.S Avenger air defense systems that come equipped with Stinger missiles.
