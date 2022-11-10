Left Menu

U.S. announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 23:41 IST
The White House announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday that will include air defense systems.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the package includes "important air defense contributions" such as missiles for Hawk air defense systems as well as U.S Avenger air defense systems that come equipped with Stinger missiles.

