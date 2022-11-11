Five Afghans found dead with stab wounds in Ankara -Turkish media reports
Turkish police found five dead Afghan nationals with stab wounds in a house in Ankara, government-owned Anadolu Agency and other media reported on Thursday. Broadcaster NTV reported that relatives of the victims had alerted police, and medical teams later examined the bodies in a house in the capital city's Altindag district.
Turkish police found five dead Afghan nationals with stab wounds in a house in Ankara, government-owned Anadolu Agency and other media reported on Thursday. The Ankara governor's office said on Twitter an investigation was underway into the death of five people considered foreign nationals, with no cause yet determined.
The Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking details. Broadcaster NTV reported that relatives of the victims had alerted police, and medical teams later examined the bodies in a house in the capital city's Altindag district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Ankara
- Anadolu Agency
- The Interior Ministry
- Afghan
ALSO READ
Turkish court orders detention of medical group head over 'terrorist propaganda' charges
Russian defence minister discusses grain deal with Turkish counterpart
Turkish DefMin in talks with Kyiv, Moscow to resume grains deal
Grain deal suspension would not benefit anyone -Turkish defence minister
Grain deal suspension would benefit nobody -Turkish defence minister