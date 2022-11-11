U.S. judge declares Biden's student debt relief plan unconstitutional
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 06:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 06:07 IST
A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unconstitutional and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program.
U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in Fort Worth, ruled in a lawsuit backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation on behalf of two borrowers.
The debt relief plan had already been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court.
