Left Menu

Germany's Habeck: must avoid green technology subsidy race with US

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:23 IST
Germany's Habeck: must avoid green technology subsidy race with US
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Europe must avoid a green technologies subsidy race with the United States but will have to respond to U.S. investment in the sector with a "European response that puts our strengths first", Germany's economy minister told WirtschaftsWoche.

"Green technologies in particular thrive best in fair competition; protectionism cripples innovation," Robert Habeck told the business magazine, with reference to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, in comments published on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022