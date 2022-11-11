Key dates in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case trial and after

January 28, 1998: Poonamallee trial court convicts 26 in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case including Nalini Sriharan and sentences all of them to death.

May 11, 1999: Supreme Court confirms death sentence for 4 convcits. Nalini, wife of V Sriharan alias Murugan, Sriharan, T Santhan alias Suthanthiraraj, Arivu alias G Perarivalan. The top court also commuted the death sentences awarded to 3 convicts, K Robert Payas, S Jayakumar and P Ravi alias Ravichandran. Also the court set aside the death sentence awarded to 19 others.

April 19, 2000: Tamil Nadu Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister M Karunanidhi recommends commutation of Nalini's death sentence to life imprisonment. Rejects mercy plea of three others. Governor approves decision. Total charge-sheeted were 41 and 26 went for trial and others died, some during case pendency and others later including the now defunct LTTE's Velupillai Prabhakaran.

