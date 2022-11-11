Left Menu

Key dates in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case trial and after

January 28, 1998 Poonamallee trial court convicts 26 in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case including Nalini Sriharan and sentences all of them to death.May 11, 1999 Supreme Court confirms death sentence for 4 convcits. Also the court set aside the death sentence awarded to 19 others.April 19, 2000 Tamil Nadu Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister M Karunanidhi recommends commutation of Nalinis death sentence to life imprisonment.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 16:35 IST
Key dates in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case trial and after
  • Country:
  • India

January 28, 1998: Poonamallee trial court convicts 26 in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case including Nalini Sriharan and sentences all of them to death.

May 11, 1999: Supreme Court confirms death sentence for 4 convcits. Nalini, wife of V Sriharan alias Murugan, Sriharan, T Santhan alias Suthanthiraraj, Arivu alias G Perarivalan. The top court also commuted the death sentences awarded to 3 convicts, K Robert Payas, S Jayakumar and P Ravi alias Ravichandran. Also the court set aside the death sentence awarded to 19 others.

April 19, 2000: Tamil Nadu Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister M Karunanidhi recommends commutation of Nalini's death sentence to life imprisonment. Rejects mercy plea of three others. Governor approves decision. Total charge-sheeted were 41 and 26 went for trial and others died, some during case pendency and others later including the now defunct LTTE's Velupillai Prabhakaran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022