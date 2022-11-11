Ukraine units reach western bank of Dnipro in Kherson region - armed forces
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:29 IST
Advanced units of Ukraine's armed forces have reached the western bank of the Dnipro river in some parts of Kherson region, the general staff said in a Facebook statement on Friday.
The statement was issued hours after Ukrainian troops entered Kherson, in the south of Ukraine, in the wake of a major Russian retreat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Kherson
- Dnipro river
- Ukrainian
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians: US to Iran on Russia-Ukraine war
Russia used around 400 Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: holding out in the east
West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine
WRAPUP 2-Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson