IAF personnel on way to join duty in Kutch dies in road accident in Rajasthan; wife, 2 kids also dead

An IAF personnel, his wife and two children died when their car collided with a truck in Sumerpur police station area of ​​Rajasthan's Pali district Friday evening, police said.

Gulab Singh, a resident of Garhwal in Uttarakhand, was going to join duty in Kutch with his family in a private car when the incident occurred, SHO Rameshwar Bhati said. Apart from Singh (40), his wife Anita (38), son Anirudh (8) and five-year-old daughter died in the accident, the police official said.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Sumerpur district hospital for post-mortem which will be conducted when the relatives reach on Saturday.

