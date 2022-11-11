Left Menu

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Ukraines president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson.In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. But special units are already in the city.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:32 IST
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson.

In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022