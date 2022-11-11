Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson
Ukraines president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson.In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. But special units are already in the city.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:32 IST
