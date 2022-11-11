Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Ukraine's president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson.

In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.''

