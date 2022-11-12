US Domestic News Roundup: As Biden turns 80, Americans ask 'What's too old?'; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

As Biden turns 80, Americans ask 'What's too old?'

The 2024 race for the White House could be uncharted territory in the United States, which celebrates youth, but where millions of Americans - including presidents - now keep working well beyond the traditional retirement age of 65. Ronald Reagan was 77 when he left the White House, but President Joe Biden, who turns 80 on Nov. 20, would be 86 by the time a second four-year term ends, should he win it. His leading potential Republican opponent, Donald Trump, would be 82 when he left office if he won in 2024.

U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place

The United States will keep in place the public health emergency status of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing millions of Americans to still receive free tests, vaccines and treatments, two Biden administration officials said on Friday. The possibility of a winter surge in COVID cases and the need for more time to transition out of the public health emergency to a private market were two factors that contributed to the decision not to end the emergency status in January, one of the officials said.

Kelly's win in Arizona leaves Democrats one seat shy of Senate control

Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters on Friday to win a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, a contest that left Democrats one seat short in the battle for control of the chamber with two more races to be decided. The win by Kelly, a former astronaut whose wife, Gabby Giffords, survived an assassination attempt when she was a U.S. lawmaker, meant Democrats had battled to a 49-49 tie in the race for the Senate.

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel in bid to block subpoena

Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to avoid being compelled to testify or provide any documentation to a congressional panel investigating his supporters' violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. The House committee investigating the attack of Jan. 6, 2021 had unanimously issued a subpoena for the Republican former president to appear on or about Nov. 14.

Top U.S. border official says Biden administration pushing him out - reports

A top U.S. border official said on Friday he had been asked to resign or be fired, a sign of tensions within U.S. President Joe Biden's administration over a record number of migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post that he had been asked to step down by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a Biden Cabinet member who oversees CBP, or be removed from the role. Magnus said he would not resign and defended his commitment to the agency, according to the reports.

U.S. seeks 15 years for Elizabeth Holmes over Theranos fraud

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should spend 15 years in prison and pay $800 million in restitution to investors defrauded in the blood testing start-up, U.S. prosecutors recommended late on Friday. The Department of Justice recommendation, made in a court filing, came as Holmes prepares to be sentenced next week.

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit on Friday against the armorer and three other crew members over the deadly shooting on the set of the Western movie "Rust," in which a gun that Baldwin was using during rehearsal killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin's suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as a cross complaint stemming from a previous suit in which a different member of the crew named Baldwin and the others as defendants.

Republican Joe Lombardo projected to win Nevada governors race-Edison Research

Republican Joe Lombardo has unseated Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak in Nevada, one of the few governors races in the country considered a toss-up between the two major parties' candidates, Edison Research projected on Friday. Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff and a former soldier, ran on supporting law enforcement and cutting government spending. Sisolak emphasized protecting abortion.

U.S. judge rejects Biden administration's LGBT health protections

A federal judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden's administration had wrongly interpreted an Obamacare provision as barring health care providers from discriminating against gay and transgender people. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo ruled that a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2020 holding that a law barring workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees did not apply to the healthcare law.

Nicole leaves 'unprecedented' building damage along part of Florida coast

The soaking remains of Hurricane Nicole brought heavy rains to Georgia and the Carolinas on Friday after it left a trail of destroyed and teetering beachside homes and damaged hotels and condos along Florida's Atlantic coast and killed at least four people. In Volusia County, local officials evacuated 24 beachside hotels and condos after the structures were deemed unsafe late on Thursday, hours after the storm slammed ashore as a Category 1 hurricane.

