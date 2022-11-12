Left Menu

France: Building collapses after passer-by notices cracks

Lille firefighters said they rescued one person from the rubble with only light injuries.The building in the center of the city was evacuated during the night after a man coming back from a night out saw cracks appearing in the structure and reported the issue to emergency services, the Lille prefecture said.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:29 IST
France: Building collapses after passer-by notices cracks
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities said a building collapsed on Saturday morning in northern France's city of Lille and the human toll was limited thanks to a local resident's advance warning. Lille firefighters said they rescued one person from the rubble with only light injuries.

The building in the center of the city was evacuated during the night after a man coming back from a night out saw cracks appearing in the structure and reported the issue to emergency services, the Lille prefecture said. The fire service responded and created a cordon around the “zone of peril,” the prefecture said. The building, divided into commercial and residential parts, was four stories high.

Searches continued Saturday to confirm if there were any casualties or fatalities before an investigation begins into why the building collapsed.

Lille Mayor Martine Aubry told French broadcaster BFM TV that the man's actions saved lives. Authorities have not named him.

“I am still shaking because if this gentleman hadn't come home at 3 am and contacted us, we wouldn't have had this reaction and, well, there would have obviously been deaths,” she said.

“He then warned the municipal police and the firefighters, who decided to evacuate the building, believing that there was a real risk,” Aubry said. In 2018, two dilapidated buildings collapsed in the southern city of Marseille, killing eight people and triggering harsh criticism of local authorities and the French government.

France's interior minister at the time, Christophe Castaner, responded by ordering a citywide building-by-building audit as well as a program to guarantee safer conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
3
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022