South Korea's Yoon vows to expand humanitarian support for Ukraine
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 12:36 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed on Sunday to expand humanitarian assistance for Ukraine as he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a violation of international laws, his office said.
Yoon was speaking at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
At the meeting, Yoon also said freedom of navigation should be guaranteed in the South China Sea, adding any acts escalating tensions in the disputed waters should be restrained.
