Navy sailor commits suicide on ship in Mumbai; probe ordered

A 25-year-old Indian Navy sailor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle on a ship in the Mumbai harbour, an official said on Sunday. When contacted, a Navy spokesperson said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 13:30 IST
A 25-year-old Indian Navy sailor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle on a ship in the Mumbai harbour, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon on the naval warship and the Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident, he said. The sailor went to an isolated compartment on the ship and allegedly shot himself. He died on the spot, the official said.

The exact reason behind the suicide was not yet unknown, but police suspect the sailor might have taken the extreme step due to some domestic issues, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered, he said. When contacted, a Navy spokesperson said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

