Decision on negotiations with Russia is up to Ukraine, EU top diplomat says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-11-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 13:14 IST
It is up to Ukraine to decide when to enter negotiations with Russia, the European Union's top diplomat said on Monday, commenting on speculations the West might push Kyiv to start talks with Moscow.

"Ukraine will decide what to do. Our duty is to support them", EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as he arrived for a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels.

