Left Menu

COP27 considering loss and damage fund among other finance options - draft text

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:27 IST
COP27 considering loss and damage fund among other finance options - draft text

The United Nations on Monday published a draft text setting out what the COP27 climate summit could agree on the subject of 'loss and damage' financing for countries being ravaged by climate impacts. The draft text, which could change before it is adopted at the conclusion of the summit and in places contained multiple options, included a reference to the establishment of a new U.N.-administered fund.

The document said: "Arrangements for funding for responding to loss and damage may include: a) A new fit-for-purpose fund under the UNFCCC;

b) An operating entity of the Financial Mechanism; c) The strengthening of existing operating entities of the Financial Mechanism, recognizing their governance/governing instruments;

d) Public finance, including in the form of grants; e) Grant-based funding from multiple sources;

f) Development finance; g) Debt relief

h) Reform of multilateral development banks and international financial institutions; i) Humanitarian assistance;

j) Innovative sources of funding;"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022