Left Menu

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on November 14

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:16 IST
Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on November 14
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on November 14, Monday: * HC directed the CBI and the ED to place before it all the press communications and releases put out by the agencies in relation to a probe into the Delhi excise policy ''scam'', in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and businessman Vijay Nair have been named as accused.

* Hearing a petition by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission's interim order freezing Shiv Sena's name and election symbol, HC asked why it should not wait for the final decision of the poll panel on the dispute between the party factions.

* The Delhi Police told the HC that it has traced an Indian man and his three-year-old Ukrainian son, whose mother has claimed that the child was illegally brought to India during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

* HC pointed out that despite an undertaking given by police, there are unmanned barricades in the city and cited an incident where a judge faced problems while attending to a medical emergency in his family.

* HC said it cannot close its eyes to the fact that the air quality in the national capital was oscillating between 'very poor' and 'severe'.

* HC denied bail to a Nepalese national, who was accused of being the co-director of a Chinese firm through which secret and sensitive information was being conveyed to Chinese Intelligence officers, saying the gravity of offence was affecting the national security of the country.

* HC asked the Delhi Waqf Board to file a note on the issue of appointment of the Imam of Jama Masjid.

* HC sought the stand of the Delhi government on a plea highlighting the ''abysmal state'' of government veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022