Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on November 14, Monday: * HC directed the CBI and the ED to place before it all the press communications and releases put out by the agencies in relation to a probe into the Delhi excise policy ''scam'', in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and businessman Vijay Nair have been named as accused.

* Hearing a petition by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission's interim order freezing Shiv Sena's name and election symbol, HC asked why it should not wait for the final decision of the poll panel on the dispute between the party factions.

* The Delhi Police told the HC that it has traced an Indian man and his three-year-old Ukrainian son, whose mother has claimed that the child was illegally brought to India during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

* HC pointed out that despite an undertaking given by police, there are unmanned barricades in the city and cited an incident where a judge faced problems while attending to a medical emergency in his family.

* HC said it cannot close its eyes to the fact that the air quality in the national capital was oscillating between 'very poor' and 'severe'.

* HC denied bail to a Nepalese national, who was accused of being the co-director of a Chinese firm through which secret and sensitive information was being conveyed to Chinese Intelligence officers, saying the gravity of offence was affecting the national security of the country.

* HC asked the Delhi Waqf Board to file a note on the issue of appointment of the Imam of Jama Masjid.

* HC sought the stand of the Delhi government on a plea highlighting the ''abysmal state'' of government veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in the city.

