United Nations calls for Russia to be responsible for reparation in Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, approving a resolution recognizing that Russia is responsible for reparation in the country.

The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, recognizes that Russia must be held accountable for violations of international law in or against Ukraine and "must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts."

General Assembly resolutions are nonbinding, but they carry political weight.

