Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls for restoration of peace in G20 speech -EU ambassador

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered an "impassioned, yet detailed" speech at the G20 summit on Tuesday, the European Union ambassador to Indonesia said on Twitter.

Ambassador Vincent Piket said Zelenskiy called for "the restoration of peace in and respect for the U.N. Charter, the principle of territorial integrity in Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)