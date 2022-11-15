Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls for restoration of peace in G20 speech -EU ambassador
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 08:56 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered an "impassioned, yet detailed" speech at the G20 summit on Tuesday, the European Union ambassador to Indonesia said on Twitter.
Ambassador Vincent Piket said Zelenskiy called for "the restoration of peace in and respect for the U.N. Charter, the principle of territorial integrity in Ukraine."
