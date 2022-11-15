Left Menu

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 12:32 IST
India considers plan to reduce short-term borrowing as yields surge - Bloomberg News
The Indian government is considering a proposal to bring down its treasury-bill sales in the upcoming quarter, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

India could try to avoid incremental borrowing through the bills and only borrow to meet its previous repayment needs in the upcoming quarter, the report said.

One option for the government would be to cancel sales if the yields demanded by investors prove to be too steep, the report added.

