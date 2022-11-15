Russia's Lavrov says Ukraine is dragging out war
15-11-2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he had talks with the leaders of France and Germany on the conflict in Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of dragging out any possible resolution.
Speaking to reporters in Bali at the G20 summit, Lavrov said Ukraine was refusing to talk to Moscow and had put forward unrealistic conditions for peace.
