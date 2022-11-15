Left Menu

NSG and Tshwane sign MoA to upskilling officials

The MOA was signed by the Principal of the NSG, Professor Busani Ngcaweni, and the City Manager, Johann Mettler, at the city’s headquarters, Tshwane House, in Pretoria.

Ngcaweni said the NSG is pleased to conclude the agreement with the City of Tshwane. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The National School of Government (NSG) and the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) aimed at formalising their relationship on the training of the city's officials to enhance skills development.

This, according to the NSG, will in turn refine governance and service delivery within the metro.

The MOA was signed by the Principal of the NSG, Professor Busani Ngcaweni, and the City Manager, Johann Mettler, at the city's headquarters, Tshwane House, in Pretoria.

The identified areas of cooperation include governance and leadership programmes, learning and development interventions, knowledge and information management, joint research on areas of mutual interest, impact assessments for training programmes, as well as innovation programmes.

Ngcaweni said the NSG is pleased to conclude the agreement with the City of Tshwane.

"We look forward to a stronger relationship with the city and closer cooperation in building a professional, ethical, and efficient public service. This will benefit members of the public, who desire an improved delivery of basic services from the public sector, especially municipalities," Ngcaweni said.

Mettler said: "We welcome this important agreement, as we believe that it is vital for partners in government to create and hold spaces for reflection, learning and joint problem-solving. This will capacitate our workforce to execute the city's development agenda and solve stubborn service delivery challenges."

Mettler is prioritising the professionalisation of all officials of the metro in order to provide diligent and people-centred services.

The NSC and the city enjoy longstanding cooperation, with officials from the city having participated in various NSG conferences and training programmes.

The NSG has also assisted the city by assessing its knowledge management capability. These collaborative activities resulted in the intent to formalise the relationship for greater impact.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

