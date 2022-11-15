U.S. will not hesitate to use sanctions to ensure Ethiopian ceasefire agreement is respected
- Country:
- United States
The United States will not hesitate to use sanctions to ensure the Ethiopian ceasefire agreement is respected and abided by and to hold to account those responsible for human rights violations, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.
Asked what would happen if Eritrean forces and fighters from the neighboring Amhara region do not withdraw from the Tigray region as agreed, the official said: "I don't want to get ahead of ourselves in terms of what will happen if these commitments aren't abided by," but added that sanctions are always a foreign policy tool at Washington's disposal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopian
- State Department
- Washington
- Eritrean
- The United States
- Amhara
- Tigray
ALSO READ
Iran's Supreme Leader says Washington is "shameless" - state media
Washington state sues to block Albertsons' $4 bln payout to shareholders
South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul, reports AP.
Washington state sues to block Albertsons' $4 bln payout to shareholders
Washington state court temporarily blocks Albertsons' $4 bln dividend payout