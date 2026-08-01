Indian Army Bids Farewell to Former Army Chief Gen V.N. Sharma

The Indian Army paid its final respects to General Vishwa Nath Sharma (Retired), PVSM, AVSM, ADC, former Chief of the Army Staff, with full military honours at Brar Square Crematorium in New Delhi on Saturday. General Sharma passed away in New Delhi on Friday morning at the age of 97, bringing to a close the life of one of the Indian Army's most respected military leaders and a soldier whose service extended far beyond his years in uniform.

The solemn ceremony brought together serving and retired military leaders, veterans and family members, reflecting the deep respect General Sharma earned through decades of distinguished service to the nation.

Nation Honours a Distinguished Military Leader

Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks of the Indian Army and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. General V.K. Singh (Retired), Governor of Mizoram and former Chief of the Army Staff, also paid floral tributes during the funeral.

The ceremony was attended by the former Chief of Defence Staff, former Chiefs of the Army Staff, the Chief of the Air Staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff, senior serving and retired military officers, veterans and members of General Sharma's family, who gathered to honour his extraordinary contribution to the armed forces.

A Career Marked by Leadership and Service

Born in London on 4 June 1930, General Sharma belonged to a family with a distinguished military legacy. He was the younger brother of Major Somnath Sharma, India's first Param Vir Chakra awardee, and Lieutenant General Surendra Nath Sharma, who served as Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

After joining the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun as part of the 5th Regular Course, he was commissioned into the 16 Light Cavalry on 4 June 1950. He later became part of the raising of the 66 Armoured Regiment in 1966, serving as its Second-in-Command before taking over as its second Commandant in 1968.

Throughout his career, General Sharma held several important command and staff appointments. He served as Colonel General Staff of an Armoured Division, Brigadier General Staff of a Corps, Director General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters and Commandant of the College of Combat, now known as the Army War College. His field commands included a Mountain Brigade in Mizoram, an Armoured Brigade in Jaipur, a Mountain Division in Sikkim, a Corps in Mizoram and the Eastern Command in Kolkata before he assumed office as the Chief of the Army Staff on 30 April 1988, serving until 30 June 1990. His exemplary service earned him several distinguished military honours.

A Legacy Beyond the Uniform

Retirement did not mark the end of General Sharma's service to society. Carrying forward the humanitarian values of his family, he devoted nearly four decades to providing healthcare to underprivileged communities through a free tuberculosis clinic in Himachal Pradesh.

Travelling by ambulance to remote villages and often trekking through difficult mountain terrain with medical teams, he helped deliver essential treatment to people living far from healthcare facilities. His commitment to compassionate public service inspired members of his family, including his son, to continue this work for future generations.

General Vishwa Nath Sharma leaves behind a legacy defined by courage, leadership and selfless service, both on the battlefield and in the lives he touched after hanging up his uniform.