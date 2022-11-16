Left Menu

Appeals court orders lawyers for Trump, U.S. to appear for oral arguments in Atlanta

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 00:51 IST
Appeals court orders lawyers for Trump, U.S. to appear for oral arguments in Atlanta
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal appeals court in Atlanta has set Nov. 22 arguments on the third-party review of materials seized from former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida resort in August, according to court documents.

Prosecutors are conducting a criminal probe of Trump's retention of government records, including classified information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
4
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022