Appeals court orders lawyers for Trump, U.S. to appear for oral arguments in Atlanta
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 00:51 IST
A federal appeals court in Atlanta has set Nov. 22 arguments on the third-party review of materials seized from former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida resort in August, according to court documents.
Prosecutors are conducting a criminal probe of Trump's retention of government records, including classified information.
