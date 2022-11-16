Estonia says consulting with allies on 'a united and resolute response'
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 16-11-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 02:27 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu says his country is consulting with allies about a united and resolute response.
"It is an extremy serious incident", he said in a statement after blasts were reported in Poland near the Ukrainian border.
"Understandably, NATO will defend every inch of its territory and Estonia's commitment to collective defence is unwavering. We are consulting with our Allies about a united and resolute response."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
Russia senator suggests Putin might not issue decree ending mobilization
Pak senator urges Gen Bajwa, chief justice to investigate his 'custodial torture'
U.N. coordinator expects loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports Thursday
Finland and Sweden optimistic Hungary will ratify their NATO applications