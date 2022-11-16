Left Menu

Estonia says consulting with allies on 'a united and resolute response'

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 16-11-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 02:27 IST
Estonia says consulting with allies on 'a united and resolute response'
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu says his country is consulting with allies about a united and resolute response.

"It is an extremy serious incident", he said in a statement after blasts were reported in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

"Understandably, NATO will defend every inch of its territory and Estonia's commitment to collective defence is unwavering. We are consulting with our Allies about a united and resolute response."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022