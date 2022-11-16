Estonia says consulting with allies on 'a united and resolute response'

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu says his country is consulting with allies about a united and resolute response.

"It is an extremy serious incident", he said in a statement after blasts were reported in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

"Understandably, NATO will defend every inch of its territory and Estonia's commitment to collective defence is unwavering. We are consulting with our Allies about a united and resolute response."

