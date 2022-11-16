Poland considering NATO Article 4 activation, says spokesman
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2022 02:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 02:54 IST
Poland is verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday, after two people were killed an explosion near the Ukrainian border.
He also said Poland was increasing the readiness of some military units.
