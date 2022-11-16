NATO's Stoltenberg talked about explosion with Poland's Duda

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda about the explosion in the east of the country late on Tuesday.

"I offered my condolences for the loss of life," he said on Twitter. "NATO is monitoring the situation and allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established."

