Biden offers Poland full U.S. support in blast investigation
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 04:35 IST
President Joe Biden offered his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda full U.S. support with the country's probe into a blast that killed two people near the border with Ukraine, the White House said.
"President Biden offered full U.S support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation," the White House said after the pair spoke.
NATO allies are investigating unconfirmed reports the explosion was caused by stray Russian missiles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Andrzej Duda
- U.S.
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Poland
- Biden
- Russian
- Polish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US President Joe Biden airs grief over loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
White House: Concern remains high about North Korea nuclear test
North Korea supplying Russia with artillery shells, says White House
White House announces $13.5 bln funding to help households with energy bills
Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad