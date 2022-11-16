U.N. chief 'very concerned' by reports of missile exploding in Poland
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 08:31 IST
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" by reports of a missile exploding in Poland, deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Guterres hopes a thorough investigation will be conducted.
"It is absolutely essential to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine," Haq said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- U.N.
- Farhan Haq
- United Nations
- Poland
- Antonio Guterres
- Guterres
