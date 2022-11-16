Left Menu

NATO, G7 countries offer support to Poland over investigation into blasts

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 08:55 IST
NATO, G7 countries offer support to Poland over investigation into blasts

NATO and G7 countries met to discuss the explosions that took place in Poland and offered support and assistance for Poland's ongoing investigation, a statement by the countries said on Wednesday.

The emergency meeting took place after deadly explosions in Poland that Ukraine and Polish authorities said were caused by Russian-made missiles.

