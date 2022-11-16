Left Menu

Yellen, China c.bank governor Yi met for two hours of talks -U.S. official

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 09:18 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met for two hours of talks with China's central bank governor Yi Gang on Wednesday at the G20 summit in Bali, a U.S. treasury official said.

"Their meeting had a frank, constructive, and positive tone", said the official.

"In the context of global challenges, Secretary Yellen and Governor Yi also discussed G20 issues." (Reporting David Lawder Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

