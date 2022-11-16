Lithuania calls for more air defences along NATO's eastern border

NATO should swiftly deploy more air defences on the Polish-Ukrainian border and the rest of the alliance's eastern flank, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday after Tuesday's missile strike that killed two people in Poland.

"NATO sky must be 100% defended... Lithuania will actively support deploying (NATO) air defences along the Polish-Ukrainian border," Nauseda told reporters, adding that this also applied to the rest of the eastern flank. "I hope by next year's NATO summit in Vilnius we will be able to make progress, as the situation confirms it is the right decision and needs swift implementation", Nauseda said.

The blast has not raised the level of military threats, Nauseda said, adding that "accidental incidents, possible deviations of missiles might happen in the future".

