Electricity tower collapse kills two labourers in Meerut

Two labourers were killed and six others injured when an under-construction electricity tower collapsed at Ajrada village in Mundali police station limits here on Wednesday, police said.

Eight labourers were hurt when the high-tension power line tower collapsed on them. They were rushed to the hospital where two labourers died during treatment, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Hazrat Ali (25) and Ajmal Haq (24) of Malda district in West Bengal, they added. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the labourers were working on the electricity tower when it collapsed. They were taken out with the help of local residents and sent to the medical college where two of them died.

The injured are undergoing treatment, he said, adding a probe was being conducted and action would be taken on the basis of the findings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)