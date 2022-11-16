Left Menu

Iran increasingly aggressive towards France, region - Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:12 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Iran is being increasingly aggressive towards France by detaining its citizens, France's president said on Wednesday, adding that Tehran was also destabilising the region with aggressive actions.

"I see an increasing aggressiveness from Iran towards us with its unacceptable hostage taking (and) a regional aggressiveness ..with extremely aggressive acts in the last few days on Iraqi soil," Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the end of a G20 leaders summit in Indonesia.

"I urge Iran to return to calm and a spirit of cooperation. I call it to respect regional stability and also French citizens."

