Russia, not Ukraine bears ultimate responsibility for blast in Poland - NATO

An explosion in eastern Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, NATO said on Wednesday, adding there is no indication for a deliberate attack or that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO.

"This is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

