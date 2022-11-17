Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fears ease of conflict widening
Ukraine said it faced fierce attacks in the east from Russian forces reinforced with troops withdrawn from Kherson in the south, while NATO and Poland concluded a missile that crashed in Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine said it faced fierce attacks in the east from Russian forces reinforced with troops withdrawn from Kherson in the south, while NATO and Poland concluded a missile that crashed in Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences. EXPLOSION IN POLAND
* Villagers in Przewodow in southeastern Poland, where the missile killed two people, struggled with the realisation that the war on their doorstep could reach them at any time. * NATO's secretary-general said Tuesday's blast in Poland was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile but Russia was ultimately responsible because it started the war.
* Ukraine wants access to the explosion site, a senior Ukrainian defence official said. Oleg Danilov said Ukraine had evidence of a "Russian trace" in the incident, without giving any details. FIGHTING
* Investigators in Ukraine's recently liberated southern region of Kherson have uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left, Ukraine's interior minister was quoted as saying. * The top U.S. general said Ukraine's chances of any near-term, outright military victory were not high, cautioning that Russia still had significant combat power inside Ukraine.
* About 50 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack, the military said, in a rare instance of Ukraine claiming to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. * Power was fully restored in seven Ukrainian regions, including Kyvi, the capital, less than 24 hours after a Russian missile barrage on energy infrastructure across the country.
* Following the withdrawal of Russian security forces from Kherson, residents have given Reuters accounts of abuses, but Reuters could not independently verify all the events described. GRAIN
* A United Nations source said the organisation has reasons to be "cautiously optimistic" about the renewal of a Black Sea grains export agreement, which is set to roll over on Saturday unless there are objections. DIPLOMACY
* Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said he met U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Burns. Burns also met Russian President Putin's spy chief in Turkey this week. * French President Macron said G20 leaders agreed to push Russia towards defusing the conflict and expressed hope China could play a bigger mediation role in coming months.
* Russia hailed the G20 leaders' declaration, which mentions the "immense human suffering" caused by the war, as a "balanced text" that Russian diplomats worked hard to influence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Finland and Sweden optimistic Hungary will ratify their NATO applications
Narela factory fire: Juvenile succumbs to burns
Finland and Sweden hopeful Hungary will ratify NATO applications
Mumbai court issues summons to senior bureaucrats on complaint over `discriminatory' COVID-19 restrictions
Pakistan seeks explanation from Russia on senator's nuclear claim