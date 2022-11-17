Joint statement on Black Sea grain deal extension being prepared - TASS
The parties to the Black Sea grain deal are preparing a joint statement regarding its extension, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source.
The United Nations Secretary-General earlier on Thursday said all sides had agreed to extend the initiative, which facilitates the export of agricultural products from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports.
