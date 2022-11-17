Left Menu

Corbett forest guard killed tigress which entered village: official

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:34 IST
Corbett forest guard killed tigress which entered village: official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress, whose carcass with a bullet wound was found in the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand three days ago, was shot by a forest guard after the animal entered a village, an official said on Thursday.

The tigress had entered the residential area of Marchula bazar area of Almora late on Monday night, triggering panic in the area.

Forest personnel first fired several rounds in the air to scare away the big cat. But, instead of moving back into the forest, the animal began to move closer towards houses and shops, Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha said.

A forest guard named Dhiraj Kumar then fired two rounds and the pellets hit the tigress on its right thigh, causing its death.

Kumar has been booked under Wildlife Conservation Act and attached to the plain range office of the Kalagarh forest division, Sinha said.

Corbett Director Dheeraj Pandey had said the tigress was apparently unable to hunt in a natural habitat and ventured into a populated area in search of easy prey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022