Corbett forest guard killed tigress which entered village: official

A tigress, whose carcass with a bullet wound was found in the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand three days ago, was shot by a forest guard after the animal entered a village, an official said on Thursday.

The tigress had entered the residential area of Marchula bazar area of Almora late on Monday night, triggering panic in the area.

Forest personnel first fired several rounds in the air to scare away the big cat. But, instead of moving back into the forest, the animal began to move closer towards houses and shops, Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha said.

A forest guard named Dhiraj Kumar then fired two rounds and the pellets hit the tigress on its right thigh, causing its death.

Kumar has been booked under Wildlife Conservation Act and attached to the plain range office of the Kalagarh forest division, Sinha said.

Corbett Director Dheeraj Pandey had said the tigress was apparently unable to hunt in a natural habitat and ventured into a populated area in search of easy prey.

