COP27: China chief negotiator attends global methane event
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:25 IST
China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua was in attendance at an event for the global methane pledge, in which countries promise to cut their methane emissions by 30% by 2030.
U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry introduced Xie at the event, being held at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt.
