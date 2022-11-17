COP27: China chief negotiator attends global methane event

China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua was in attendance at an event for the global methane pledge, in which countries promise to cut their methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry introduced Xie at the event, being held at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt.

