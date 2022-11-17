C V Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal Governor
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, it said.
''The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal,'' the communique said.
Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- La Ganesan
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
- West Bengal
- Bengal
- V Ananda Bose
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India cuts windfall tax on crude oil, hikes for aviation fuel, diesel
Leading philanthropists, NGOs from India, US underscore importance of collaborative efforts during philanthropy summit
Congressional India caucus expresses condolences to India over Morbi bridge collapse incident
Flags at half-mast as India's Gujarat mourns deadly bridge collapse
Mild disease, no severity among Indian patients: INSACOG on Omicron's XBB variant