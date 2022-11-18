Left Menu

South Korea's Yoon calls for strong sanctions following North's ICBM launch

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-11-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 10:36 IST
Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday.

During an emergency national security council meeting, Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North's threats, his office said in a statement.

