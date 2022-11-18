Left Menu

Miscreants steal voltage stabiliser, electric wire from Congress Bhavan

Unidentified miscreants stole a voltage stabilizer, electric wire and some electronic materials from the Congress Bhavan, the state headquarters of the Congress party here, police said on Friday.Congress party office secretary Baidyanath Swan lodged a complaint at the Capital police station regarding the theft, the police said.The party also urged the police to intensify night patrol around Master Canteen square where the party office is located.Senior party MLA Suresh Routray termed the incident as unfortunate and blamed his own partymen for the theft.

Senior party MLA Suresh Routray termed the incident as unfortunate and blamed his own partymen for the theft. ''No outsider will dare to steal material from the Congress Bhavan. It could be the handiwork of some insiders,'' he said, adding that he spoke to the DCP about the theft incident and was hopeful that the culprit will be nabbed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

