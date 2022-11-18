Russia hits energy infrastructure, 'military targets' in Ukraine -Russian media
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Friday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported.
It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit.
