Kargil war hero Deepchand, actor Mona Ambegaonkar join Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI | Shegaon | Updated: 18-11-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 17:04 IST
Kargil war hero Deepchand, actor Mona Ambegaonkar join Bharat Jodo Yatra
Kargil war hero Nayak Deepchand and Bollywood actor Mona Ambegaonkar joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday.

Deepchand, native of Hissar in Haryana, lost a hand and both legs at Tololing during the 1999 Kargil War. Late Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had hailed him as ''Kargil Yoddha'' during his visit to Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas, a Congress release said.

Deepchand is active in the Adarsh Sainik Foundation and works for the welfare of servicemen who were rendered disabled in the line of duty, it added.

Actor Mona Ambegaonkar too joined the foot-march during the day, the party informed.

